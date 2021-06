OJAI — The Ojai Art Center Theater will perform “Family Furniture” by A.R. Gurney July 25 through July 18 at the theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai.

The production stars Benjamin Wilson, Buddy Wilds, KiSea Katikka, Ashley Osler. and Amber Shea Hodge in a story set in 1950s Buffalo.

Tickets cost $20 for general admission, $18 for seniors and Art Center members and $10 for those under age 25. To purchase, go to ojaiact.org or call 805-640-8797.

— Dave Mason