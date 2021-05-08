Ojai Valley Art Center to host live play

OJAI — Actors will return to the stage at the Ojai Valley Art Center for the theater’s first live performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with a presentation of “The Belle of Amherst” opening on Friday.

The show is inspired by the life of poet Emily Dickinson and is set in her family home in the mid-1800’s.

The show originally debuted on Broadway in 1976 and since that time, has been translated in multiple languages and performed worldwide.

The play is directed by Steve Grummette, artistic director for the Ojai Film Festival. Local actor Anna Kotula plays Dickinson in the show.

The show will be performed live on stage from Friday through May 23 with limited seating and tickets available. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. May 16. Audience members are required to follow mask and distancing procedures.

Tickets are on sale for $22 for regular admission and cost $19 for Art Center members.

To purchase tickets, call 805-640-8797.

— Madison Hirneisen