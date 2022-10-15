Ojai workshop to explore throat singing

Arrington de Dionyso will be giving a vocal workshop on throat singing for 12 participants from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Bart’s Books, 302 W. Matilija St., Ojai.

The purpose of this workshop is to help people free their voices and cultivate an awareness of vocal ability, according to a news release. Included in UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Tuvan throat singing originated within the ancient pastoral animism of the traditional nomadic horse riding shepherds of the Siberian steppem where the wide open landscape allows sound to travel great distances.

Throat singers carry multiple pitches simultaneously, harmonize with waterfalls and mimic the sound of wind swirling through rocks.

Participants will receive instruction in extended techniques, while gaining awareness of multiphonics as practiced in a number of traditional and experimental settings.

“I draw heavily upon the shamanic traditions of Tuvan throat singers while also being informed by blues, rock and avant-garde music. Every time I performed, I received questions about the vocal techniques I employ in my shows, so I started giving workshops in 2003,” said Mr. de Dionyso.

“When working with musicians from Tuva, I’ve seen they often have a harder time explaining how to do a certain technique because throat singing is such a natural part of their culture, where young people learn throat singing simply by imitating an elder.

“I developed an approach to help students experience the physical embodiment of their own vocal apparatus as a way to connect with the natural world. This facilitates a deeper exploration and makes it a little easier to pick up the advanced techniques of polyphonic singing.”

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. For more information, call 805-646-3755.

