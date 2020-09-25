OKAMOTO, Grace Hisako (Nakada)

Grace Hisako Okamoto (Nakada) passed away quietly at her home in Rocklin, CA, Thursday, September 10,2020. She is preceded by her father and mother Ginzo and Kagi Nakada; brothers Yoshio, Yoshinao, Saburo, Minoru, Henry, George, James, and sister Hannah; husband Masato Okamoto. And survived by brothers John and Steven; sons Richard and John and by her daughter-in-law Cary and granddaughter Karly. She was a much beloved daughter, sister, auntie, wife, grandmother, world traveler, cook, mochi cake maker, potter, fish print artist, basket weaver, and good friend to all. She was a creative soul who lived her life fully. Due to the coronavirus a celebration of her life will take place in the spring of 2021.