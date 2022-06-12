Old Santa Ynez Day, rodeo slated for late June

Old Santa Ynez Day and the third annual Old Santa Ynez Days Rodeo will be held during June 25 and 26 at two separate sites in historic Santa Ynez.

Old Santa Ynez Day, which is presented by the Santa Ynez Chamber and Santa Ynez Beautiful, will be a one-day event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 on Sagunto and Faraday streets. Admission and parking are free.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the “A Look Back in Time”-themed parade will march down Sagunto Street, celebrating the 140th anniversary of the township of Santa Ynez. Right after the parade concludes, there will be a big street line dance, and the community is invited to join in.

There will also be live music, food and beverages for sale, local vendors, kid-friendly activities, a petting zoo, a fancy boot contest and more.

During Old Santa Ynez Day, the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, 3596 Sagunto St., is offering free admission, featuring exhibits and authentic stagecoaches. Joe and Alice Olla have been chosen as Grand Marshals to preside over this special anniversary celebration. Funds raised will benefit beautification projects in Santa Ynez.

The third annual Old Santa Ynez Days Rodeo will be a two-day event on June 25 and 26 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246. Gates open at noon with main events running from 2 to 6 p.m. both days. Admission tickets can be purchased at the gate or at www.syvrodeo.com. Parking is included.

This Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association event will feature bull riding, saddle bronc, barrel racing, steer wrestling and more. There will also be live entertainment, games, Western gear vendors, food, beer and wine. Hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Western Heritage Foundation, funds raised will benefit agricultural education and enrichment for local youth.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is a major sponsor of both of these local, family-friendly events and is offering its space at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 for the rodeo.

