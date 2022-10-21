Old Spanish Days announces 2023 leadership team

OLD SPANISH DAYS FIESTA

The 2023 Old Spanish Days Fiesta leadership team gathers in front of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse in Santa Barbara. From left are Angelique Davis, Tony Miller, Brian Schwabecher, David Bolton, Fritz Olenberger, Janice Howell and Patricia Oreña. Not pictured are Andrea Caplan, Colin Hayward and Stephanie Petlow.

Old Spanish Days has announced the elected leadership team for Fiesta 2023.

The Executive Committee for the Santa Barbara festival consists of El Presidente David Bolton, El Primer Vice Presidente Brian Schwabecher, El Segundo Vice Presidente Fritz Olenberger, La Secretaria Stephanie Petlow and El Tesorero Colin Hayward.

Other leaders are Division Chief of Celebrations Janice Howell, Division Chief of Dance & Entertainment Patricia Oreña, Division Chief of External Relations Angelique Davis, Division Chief of Marketplaces Andrea Caplan and Division Chief of Pageantry Tony Miller.

“The Fiesta leadership team does so much behind the scenes each year to ensure a fun, safe and successful Fiesta,” El Presidente Bolton said in a news release. “Once again, we’ve been able to assemble a strong team of dedicated professionals and outstanding members of our community who will guide operations and set the creative tone for Fiesta 2023.”

The Fiesta is now in its 99th year, and the popular event will take place Aug. 2-6, 2023.

“Personally, serving as El Presidente is an honor,” El Presidente Bolton said. “So many before us have done so much to keep alive our heritage, history and culture. Our community is truly special and so is our Fiesta.”

First held in 1924, Fiesta celebrates a period of romance and hospitality through pageantry, dance, music, costume and cuisine. For more information, go to sbfiesta.org.

