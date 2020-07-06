Old Spanish Days announces Presidentes and Presidentas

COURTESY PHOTO

El Presidente Erik Davis and La Premeria Dama Angelique Davis, foreground, stand with a group o ftheir honorary El Presidentes and La Presidentas for the next month’s Fiesta celebration.

On Sunday, Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara announced its 10 honorary El Presidentes and La Presidentas for next month’s Fiesta celebration.

Among those named were Hugh P. and Dianne Davis; Bill and Solange Springer; Geoff Grow, Kathy Baron, Nancy Callahan, Robin Gauss, Erin Graffy de Garcia and John Palminteri.

Honorary El Presidentes and La Presidentas are chosen each year by the current El Presidentes and La Presidentas. It is an honor bestowed on them for their personal support to the current El Presidente, or their contributions to Old Spanish Days.

“One of the privileges of being El Presidente is getting the opportunity to recognize and thank those who have been a part of my Fiesta journey, many who have been an integral part of Fiesta over the years,” said current El Presidente Erik Davis. … “(I) am proud to salute and thank the Honorary Presidentes and Presidentas of Fiesta 2020.”