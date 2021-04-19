Old Spanish Days names Spirit, Junior Spirit

PHOTOS COURTESY OF FRITZ OLENBERGER, OLD SPANISH DAYS

Ysabella Yturralde has been named the 2021 Spirit of Fiesta.

Old Spanish Days has announced the winners of the Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta for the 2021 event.

Ysabella Yturralde, a 16-year-old junior at San Marcos High School, has been tapped as the Spirit, and 9-year-old Savannah Hoover, a third grader at Hollister School, has been selected as Junior Spirit.

The girls auditioned for their roles Saturday at the Lobero Theatre, where Fiesta began in 1924. A rebroadcast of the event will air at 7 p.m. Saturday on Channel 13. This year, 10 Spirit finalists and five Junior Spirit finalists auditioned for their titles, according to Angelique Davis, event spokeswoman.

Ysabella and Savannah will each receive a $600 scholarship. In addition, Ysabella and one companion will receive a trip to Sevilla in the Andalucia region of Spain to experience the Flamenco culture firsthand. The trip includes accommodations for five nights, plane fare, participation in a flamenco show and private lessons. The gift is sponsored by the Tourist Office of Spain in Los Angeles.

Savannah Hoover has been named the 2021 Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

Natalie Mowers, 17, a junior at San Marcos, was named Spirit of Fiesta runner-up. Ariyanna Alcantar, 8, a third grader at Foothill Elementary, was named Junior Spirit runner-up. They will both receive a $300 scholarship.

The event is scheduled to take place from Aug. 4 to 8.

email: mwhite@newspress.com