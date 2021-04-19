Old Spanish Days names Spirit, Junior Spirit

Old Spanish Days has announced the winners of the Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta for the 2021 event.
Ysabella Yturralde, a 16-year-old junior at San Marcos High School, has been tapped as the Spirit, and 9-year-old Savannah Hoover, a third grader at Hollister School, has been selected as Junior Spirit.
The girls auditioned for their roles Saturday at the Lobero Theatre, where Fiesta began in 1924. A rebroadcast of the event will air at 7 p.m. Saturday on Channel 13. This year, 10 Spirit finalists and five Junior Spirit finalists auditioned for their titles, according to Angelique Davis, event spokeswoman.
Ysabella and Savannah will each receive a $600 scholarship. In addition, Ysabella and one companion will receive a trip to Sevilla in the Andalucia region of Spain to experience the Flamenco culture firsthand. The trip includes accommodations for five nights, plane fare, participation in a flamenco show and private lessons. The gift is sponsored by the Tourist Office of Spain in Los Angeles.
Natalie Mowers, 17, a junior at San Marcos, was named Spirit of Fiesta runner-up. Ariyanna Alcantar, 8, a third grader at Foothill Elementary, was named Junior Spirit runner-up. They will both receive a $300 scholarship.
The event is scheduled to take place from Aug. 4 to 8.
email: mwhite@newspress.com