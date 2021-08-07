Old Spanish Days schedule

TODAY

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Stock Horse Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. For more information, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show at West

Beach.

10 a.m. and 7 p.m. A broadcast of La Fiesta Pequeña will air on KEYT-TV’s Channel 3.1.

7 to 7:30 p.m. “El Desfile Histórico – the Historic Parade,” will air on Channel 1013.

SUNDAY

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Stock Horse Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. For more information, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show on Cabrillo Boulevard and West Beach.

10 a.m. A broadcast of La Fiesta Pequeña will air on KKFX-TV, Channel 11.

5:30 to 9 p.m. The Profant Foundation’s Fiesta Finale Gala at the historic El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo. Event Producer Musette Profant is coordinating the gala’s gourmet dinner, costume contest and dancing under the stars.

The program will feature flamenco performer Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile with Ricardo Chavez and his troupe.

Performers will also include professional dancers from Arthur Murray Dance Studio Santa Barbara/Beverly Hills, tenor Marco Antionio Labastida, ballerina Jessamyn Vedro and the Martinez Brothers.

And the SB Piano Brothers have a surprise for their fans.

Proceeds will benefit the Profant Foundation, which has given hundreds of scholarships to artists of all ages and has sponsored exhibits and performances for arts education.

For more information on the finale, go to www.profantfoundation.org.

And for more about the entire Old Spanish Days celebration, see sbfiesta.org.

