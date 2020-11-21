Old Town sidewalk project nears completion

COURTESY PHOTO

Work in Old Town Goleta included this parking lot by an apartment house on Magnolia Avenue.

GOLETA — Final work began Friday morning on the Old Town SIdewalk Improvement Project in Goleta, and will continue through Wednesday.

The project is scheduled to be completed before Thanksgiving.

The final touches are completing the remaining sidewalk infill items, and no parking signs have been posted in the impacted areas where the work is being done.

The final work was delayed because utility companies experienced a delay relocating their equipment.

Southern California Edison and Frontier Communications finished their coordination and relocations last week, and the Goleta team asked the contractor, Toro Enterprises, to finish it before the holiday.

Toro Enterprises reorganized the workload to meet the schedule, completing the sidewalk concrete patches around the utility poles, pedestals, meter boxes and the remaining final contract work items.

More information on the project can be found at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaOTSW. Contact sidewalks@cityofgoleta.org or call the construction inspector Daniel Anderson at 805-869-3727 with any questions.

— Grayce McCormick