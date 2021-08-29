OLIVAS, Alfred Jesus

Alfred Jesus Olivas, 92, of Carpinteria, California, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Olivas was born on May 5, 1929, in Summerland, California to Jesus and Elisa Olivas. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first daughter, Patricia, and his siblings Robert, Sophie, and Richard.

Alfred worked as a rancher in Carpinteria and then as head groundskeeper for the University of California, Santa Barbara where he retired.

As an outdoors man, he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and camping as well as volunteering at St. Joseph’s Church, which was one of his favorite activities. He also liked board games, watching sports, and metal detecting at

Carpinteria beaches.

His travel adventures took him to Europe, Australia, Mexico, Hawaii, and the western part of the USA. He often lent a helping hand to anyone in need. Family and friends were of utmost importance to him.

His family paid this tribute to him, Alfred was a hard-working man who was dedicated to his family. He loved family gatherings in-order-to, as he put it, “…know what’s going on.” As one can imagine it was difficult to keep abreast of his five children at any given time. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rosemarie Olivas, and 5 children, Alfred (Elinor), Christina (David), Paul (Isolde), Dale and Trina, as well as 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

We appreciate the support of our family, extended family, and friends. We celebrated general joyful gatherings of life for Alfred with impromptu dinners, dancing, and mini concerts in our yard. He will forever be loved and remembered.

As Alfred requested, there will be no formal services. However, we appreciate your love and support during this difficult time.