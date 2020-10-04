OLIVERA, Alan Kenneth

June 25, 1951 – September 2, 2020

Alan Kenneth Olivera was born in Santa Barbara, CA on June 25, 1951.

He was the 6th generation in his family to be born and raised in Santa Barbara. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School and later that year on July 5th, 1969, Alan married his wife Francie Olivera (Goena) who was the love of his life for over 51 years.

He worked in a canvas shop before becoming a journeyman plumber in Santa Barbara County. In July of 1981, Alan and Francie moved to Los Olivos to raise their two daughters to enjoy the small town life and country living. Alan then decided to follow his passion and open his own business, Custom Canvas & Vinyl Inc., in 1985 and continued operating the business with his wife until August 2020. His talent and creative mind helped him design and make almost anything out of canvas you could dream of.

Alan loved the outdoors and the majority of his time was spent at the beach surfing, fishing, diving, and enjoying time with friends and family. He loved classic cars and restored his mom’s 1967 Chevelle and a F100 1953 Ford Pickup which he would enter in multiple car shows with his friends. They made memories and stories that were told for years to come. Above all else, spending time boating at the lake with family and friends is what Alan enjoyed the most. His love for the lake was passed down throughout his entire family. They made many fun memories as a family at the lake.

Alan’s smile was notorious for lighting up a room. He was quick-witted with a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes and playing pranks on his friends. Alan was a mentor, a friend, and a confidant to anyone who knew him. While he never sought attention, he was always considered the “life of the party.” His generous and caring heart was recognized by everyone who knew him. Alan was the man you could call at any time for anything and he would always be there.

Alan was preceded in death by his father Rudolph (Rudy) Olivera. He is survived by his wife Francie Olivera, mother Nancy Hawthorne, daughters Tauji Van Lenten (John Van Lenten) and Heather Ames (Rich Ames). Also his grandchildren Kassidy and Connor Craner, Michael Villegas and Eric and Jaslyn Van Lenten. He is also survived by his brother Glen Olivera (Rose Olivera) and his sister Leeanna Bileti (Len Bileti) and nephew, Traver Olivera and niece, Ashley Kurtze.

The family will be holding a private service to honor the wonderful life that Alan lived. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, however his spirit will continue to live through all of us.