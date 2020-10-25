OLSEN, Carol Jean

01/14/1937 – 10/14/2020

Carol “Jean” Olsen, 83, died October 14, 2020 at her residence at Vista del Monte in Santa Barbara. Jean was born January 14, 1937 in Oklahoma and lived in Santa Barbara for 64 years. During that time, she served the Santa Barbara community through her work as a fundraiser with social service agencies such as the United Way and Tres Condados Girl Scout Council. She spent many years as a member of Rotary International. Jean was particularly proud that she helped establish the first emergency shelter for women in Santa Barbara County.

A graduate of Westmont College, Jean’s interests were diverse and adventurous. In addition to international travel, Jean loved visiting the Sierra Nevada and was known for taking solo cross-country, car-camping trips into her 70s. She was equally comfortable talking to the owner of an art gallery in New York City or climbers headed to the summit of Denali. She was always curious, compassionate, and a loyal friend. Jean supported the arts, the environment, and women’s rights, both in Santa Barbara and abroad.

Jean is survived by her daughter Kimberly Olsen and Kimberly’s son Kai; her daughter and son-in-law Crystal Olsen and Timothy Glynn and their children Alexander and Maya; and her sisters Joanne May and Sue Kiesling. Jean’s ashes will be scattered according to her wishes and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Glioblastoma Foundation or the Sierra Club are requested in lieu of flowers.