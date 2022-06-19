OLSEN, Dale Bud

Dale Bud Olsen, The Colonel, lived life with a flair and style that cannot be forgotten. While he is greatly missed by his many loved ones, his legacy lives on through the grand way he faced life. He was a man of love, purpose, principles, and respect, with the ability to inspire greatness in all who knew him

Dale Bud Olsen, at 95 years of age, passed peacefully in his home in Saint George, Utah, under the loving watch of his wife of 75 years; Carol Faye Olsen. The day was March 30, 2022. They lived with their beloved pets Misty the dog and Kitty the cat. Dale was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 29, 1926. He was born to Harvey Olsen and Anne Groom and was of Scandinavian descent. Dale was the youngest of 5 siblings. Dale’s patriotism was unparalleled, and at the age of 17 he forged documents to join the army when he was younger than the minimum age limit. He was quickly entrusted to many roles and duties. He began in Fort Douglas, Utah, and trained throughout the United States, and was active in Asia during World War II putting his life on the line as an infantry paratrooper. He also served in the Korean War where he earned his rank of Colonel, which became a lifelong nickname honoring his devotion to the US military. Dale met Carol Faye Bramwell at the age of 21, and they eloped to Nevada. They had four daughters, Sandy, Michelle, Toni, and Jami, while still living in Utah. When the two older girls went to college, Carol and Dale moved to Santa Barbara, California. They opened Transworld Motors, a car dealership that featured high-end German cars. They had a busy and exciting life and traveled on golf tournaments and industry business. Dale was very active at the La Cumbre Country Club playing golf and organizing events. He was also known as a bit of a prankster at the club but could charm his way out of any real trouble with his infectious smile. Dale was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 2002, he and Carol moved back to Utah to retire. Dale was a voracious reader and had knowledge on many subjects. He was handsome, charismatic, and humorous. He loved jazz, Miles Davis being his favorite. He had rhythm, style, and a cool to him that is so greatly missed. However, his legacy lives on in the contributions he made to this Country, and in the friends and family he inspired.