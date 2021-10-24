OLSON, Bennie J.

Bennie J Olson passed away peacefully on October 10, 2021. Bennie was born on the family farm in Little Cedar, Iowa on April 28, 1934 where he lived until 5th grade when his family moved to Forest City, Iowa. He graduated from Forest City High School in 1951. Always looking for adventures, he hitchhiked to Wallace, Idaho and worked for the U.S. Forest Service

that summer.

Bennie married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Ann Kloster Olson, on April 18, 1954. He enlisted with the U.S. Army in September and was stationed in the Panama Canal zone during the Korean War. Kathy joined Bennie in Panama City for the last 18 months of his assignment.

Bennie attended Iowa State University, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1959. After graduation, Bennie accepted a position with Lockheed Martin, Watkins-Johnson in Sunnyvale, California. Bennie and Kathy headed out for California with their daughter, Karen (2 years) and son, Craig (6 months) in the back seat of their 1958 VW Bug. Sons David and Eric were born during their time in the Bay Area.

The Olson’s enjoyed many adventures in their VW Bus with their young expanding family. While on a trip to Southern California they decided to take the scenic San Marcos Pass route and they fell in love with the beautiful city below. Eureka! Paradise found! Santa Barbara Research Center hired Bennie as an Aerospace Engineer in 1964 and the family moved to

Santa Barbara.

In 1971, Bennie and Kathy purchased a business in their hometown of Forest City, Iowa. The family took off for the Midwest where they enjoyed reconnecting with family and old friends. They returned to Santa Barbara in 1973 and Bennie continued to work in his former position at SBRC until his retirement in 1992.

Bennie’s 87 years were marked with a lifetime of memories made with his family: from water skiing on the lake, snow skiing in the mountains, camping, fishing, and cheering on his children at all of their sporting events. He later became a beloved Papa to his adoring grandchildren where he continued sharing his love of the outdoors and family tradition. His home has always been the centerpiece of the Olson family where countless evenings have been spent on the deck enjoying sunset views, laughter and big family dinners.

Bennie is remembered for his infectious laugh, his adventurous spirit, and his love of life and family.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kathy; children Karen Olson Reynolds, Craig (Lori) Olson, David (Carla) Olson, Eric Olson; 12 grandchildren, Kathryn Kier, Alexa and Ben Reynolds, Cory and Stacey Olson, Hannah White and Ben Spaulding, Lauren Armstrong, Andrea Keefer, and Morgan Olson, Erica Justice and Hailey Olson; and 6 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Bennie’s life will be held on Saturday, November 13 at 2:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church at 909 N. La Cumbre in Santa Barbara. Reception to follow.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church or charity of your choice.