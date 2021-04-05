Olympian Allyson Felix to be featured in UCSB discussion

COURTESY PHOTO

Allyson Felix, the most decorated track olympian in history, will be featured during a UCSB discussion on Tuesday.

SANTA BARBARA — The UCSB Arts and Lectures Series will welcome Allyson Felix, the most decorated track Olympian in history, for a conversation on “Advocacy and Equality in Sports and in Life” at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Ms. Felix is a nine-time Olympic medalist, six-time Olympic champion, a world record holder and one of “Time’s Most Influential People of 2020.” The Los Angeles native is currently gearing up for the Olympic games in Tokyo this summer.

In addition to her impressive career on the track, Ms. Felix is an outspoken advocate for underserved children and a proponent of maternity rights. She will be sharing more about her experience with racism and discrimination as a professional athlete during her virtual talk at UCSB.

The conversation is set to start at 5 p.m. and will be moderated by Dr. Ingrid Banks, chair of the UCSB Department of Black Studies. Tickets cost $10 for the general public and admission is free for students.

To reserve tickets, visit ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu or call 805-893-3535.

— Madison Hirneisen