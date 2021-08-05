Olympics go on despite looming storm, COVID-19

The Olympic Committee is considering factors outside its control, as COVID-19 and weather takes a toll on competition.

Greece’s artistic swimming team withdrew its presence from the games and moved out of the Olympic Village after five teammates tested positive for COVID-19.

Tokyo recorded its highest daily case count Wednesday since the start of the pandemic with 4,166 new COVID-19 cases.

CNN reports at least 327 cases have been linked to the Olympics.

Wednesday was the hottest day of the competition, with temperatures reaching 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hoping to avoid the highest heat, competitors in marathon events will be running in Sapporo, about 500 miles from Tokyo, this weekend.

A moderate tropical storm is stirring near Japan and may bring rain and wind to Tokyo Saturday and Sunday.

The women’s golf tournament is preparing to play a three-day, 54-hole tournament instead of a four-day, 72-hole tournament.

Team USA’s women’s volleyball team won three straight sets against the Dominican Republic, setting the team up for semifinals Friday against Serbia.

The team is coached by Santa Barbara High School alumnus and three-time gold medalist Karch Kiraly, who grew up playing volleyball at East Beach.

Team USA has yet to bring home gold in women’s volleyball.

Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad broke the world record (previously set by Ms. McLaughlin) for the 400 meter hurdles in Wednesday’s competition.

The two claimed gold and silver with times a half a second apart. The new record, set by Ms. McLaughlin, is 51.46 seconds.

The United States is second to China in gold medals but first in total medal count. Team USA, so far, has racked up 25 gold, 31 silver and 23 bronze medals for a total of 79 medals.

China has 32 gold, 22 silver, and 16 bronze medals, falling nine medals behind the U.S.’s total.

Japan is not far from the U.S. in gold medals with 21 gold of its 40 total medals.

