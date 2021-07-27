OLYMPICS UPDATE : U.S. behind Japan in gold medals

Today’s Olympics competition got under way just hours before you picked up this morning’s paper.

Around 3 and 4 a.m. Pacific time, Team USA was hoping to win gold medals in women’s gymnastics and softball at the Tokyo event.

Also slated today are four swimming events and the women’s triathlon, but all outdoor events could be affected by tropical storm Nepartak, which is expected to hit Japan today.

As of Monday, the U.S. placed second for the number of gold medals. It had seven.

Japan was in first place with eight golds. China was in third place with six.

In terms of the total number of medals, China is leading with 18 (including five silver and seven bronze), the U.S. is in second place with 15 (including three silver and five bronze) and Japan is in third place with 13 (with two silver and three bronze).

In light of today’s storm, Olympics officials decided that the first Olympics surfing competition would be condensed. Both the men’s and women’s finals were scheduled to be back-to-back this morning. Originally one would have been on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to make today’s waves climb as high as seven feet.

Team USA did well Monday morning after sweeping the skeet shooting competition and getting a fourth-straight gold in the 4X100M freestyle relay. The swimming competition also featured Katie Ledecky taking a silver in the women’s 400 free.

Team USA struggled Saturday, but soared back Sunday to capture four gold medals.

email: dmason@newspress.com