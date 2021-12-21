Omicron cases in 46 states; 60 new COVID-19 cases reported in SB County

Omicron cases have been confirmed in 46 states and Washington, D.C.

The variant now makes up 73% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to data published by the CDC, omicron has displaced the previously dominant delta variant, which now makes up for about 26.6% of cases.

Some areas, such as New York and the Southeast, are estimating omicron is responsible for 90% of new infections.

Based on this rate, it is estimated that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week.

The variant has reached 89 nations around the world and has spread rapidly in the U.S.

It is still unclear how much milder omicron cases are, and CDC officials said they can’t yet ascertain how many hospitalizations or deaths are due to omicron.

The CDC maintains vaccinations are the best way to protect oneself from the new variant and urges those eligible to get the booster shot.

Santa Barbara County, meanwhile, reported 60 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

There is also one death to report. The individual was 30-49 years of age and had underlying medical conditions. The death was not associated with a congregate care site. The individual resided in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department.

Of the new cases, the highest number, 15, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Elsewhere, four cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Six cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had six cases.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Three cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

Five cases were in Goleta.

The location of six cases was pending.

Thirty-one patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 12 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 47,188 cases, of which 476 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 557.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 68.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 76%.

Of the entire county population, 64.2% is fully vaccinated.

The county also released numbers for Sunday’s and Saturday’s numbers.

SUNDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 100 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 22, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had seven cases.

Elsewhere, 12 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Sixteen cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Six cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported eight cases.

Nine cases were in Goleta.

The location of one case was pending.

SATURDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 128 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 26, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 15 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twenty-three cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 11 cases.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Six cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported nine cases.

Eleven cases were in Goleta.

The locations of four cases were pending.

email: fmcfarland@newspress.com