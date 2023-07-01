On just the right note

Jason Mraz to bring his positivity to Santa Barbara Bowl

Jason Mraz knew music would be his life and career since he was a 7-year–old singing a solo at school.

Whether he’s roller skating or dancing in a music video or singing on stage, Jason Mraz loves to express his energy in a song.

His positive energy comes through in his music and even in the name of his recent, eighth studio album: “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride.”

And the name of his debut album?

“Waiting for My Rocket to Come.”

“It was both my optimism, of waiting for my ship to come in, plus being a bit cheeky, whether it’s a pun or a double entendre,” the San Diego singer told the News-Press Friday via a Zoom call.

Mr. Mraz will share his energy with a local audience when he and his Superband performs July 21 at the Santa Barbara Bowl. The concert, which also features special guest Celisse, starts at 7 p.m.

He was born in a suburb of Richmond, Va., and grew up in a home with a piano.

He credits the local public school music curriculum for inspiring him to pursue music. He recalled the thrill of getting to perform a solo during a school holiday program. He was 7 years old, and he loved being on stage in front of an audience.

“From that moment on, I had no other plan in life,” Mr. Mraz said. “I was going to interface with music and create music and be an entertainer.”

“If I’m ever I’m feeling low, I’ll go sit at the piano or guitar and will start playing something that matches my emotions,” he said. “I’m transformed very quickly into a more energized state, because music has that transformative power.”

He went to college, a couple times but didn’t finish. He felt an energetic pull to be performing as a musician.

The first time in college, he completed a couple semesters at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. But he found he liked playing the guitar in the park and entertaining people.

“That seemed more like an instant and more rewarding path than auditioning for a role,” Mr. Mraz said.

The energy in his music and upbeat style seems to reflect influences by people like Donna Summer. When told that, Mr. Mraz immediately agreed.

He said he likes to steer his music in a positive direction.

His songs vary from “Pancake and Butter,” which he described as a “slow, quiet jam for lovers,” to “Feel Good Too,” and he talked about the message in the latter.

“The message is seeing someone else who’s living a fully expressed, maybe even radical life, who wears whatever they want to wear, who travels wherever they want,” Mr Mraz said.

He emphasizes positivity at his concerts.

“I want to have a set list that’s full of optimism and full of these good vibes, rather than songs of despair or songs of suffering because I think there’s enough of that in the world,” Mr. Mraz said. “I think people come to shows to escape their own suffering or to try to glean new wisdom or energy off the music.”

