Brophy Bros. family open new OTA eatery in Ventura

COURTESY PHOTOS

On The Alley, Santa Barbara-based Brophy Bros.’ sister restaurant, has opened a new location at Ventura Harbor Village.

On The Alley, otherwise referred to by the Bennett family owners as OTA, has recently expanded its restaurant portfolio by opening its third restaurant at 1559 Spinnaker Drive in Ventura Harbor Village.

OTA is a more casual, sister-venue to Brophy Bros., Santa Barbara’s wildly popular restaurant, known for its local seafood, clam bar and signature Bloody Marys at 119 Harbor way overlooking the harbor. OTA is downstairs at 117 Harbor Way and at 7038 Marketplace Drive in Goleta.

Included on the OTA menu in its new location in Ventura, adjacent to Brophy Bros. Restaurant & Clam Bar, are a handful of Brophy Bros. classics such as New England clam chowder and fish and chips.

Ty’s Muffin, which is part of the menu at On The Alley, is a toasted English muffin with an egg and cheddar cheese. Customers can request the addition of chorizo, bacon, ham or sausage.

An all-day breakfast line-up of favorites include smoothies, breakfast burritos, customizable breakfast bowls and French toast sticks.

The lunch and dinner menu features generous portions of favorites like fried avocado taco, the signature Alley Burger with a side of tater tots, chopped sesame salmon salad or chicken club wrap.

Signature seafood Brophy Bros. Restaurant & Clam Bar classics, including ceviche, Oysters Rockefeller, garlic-baked clams and cioppino, can also be ordered off the OTA menu.

The egg sandwich features two eggs over medium, two strips of crispy bacon, cheddar cheese and a sauce on a gourmet bun. Customers can request ham or sausage instead of bacon.

The seaside restaurant offers families a kids’ menu and delicious desserts such as milkshakes, the all-American sundae and root beer floats. A coffee drink line-up, locally sourced beer list and specialty cocktails like the award-winning Brophy Tito’s Bloody Mary or margaritas complement OTA breakfast, lunch and dinner menu items.

The modern interior has harbor-view seating, outdoor patios, surf videos and photography artwork that showcases local landscapes.

A counter-service menu is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with indoor, patio and take-out dining and prices ranging from $5.75 to $19.25. The restaurant also has online ordering available.

This is the two-beef burger on a toasted bun. It comes with tater tots.

“Ventura Harbor congratulates the Bennett family on the opening of the first OTA in Ventura County,” said Brian Pendleton, Ventura Port District general manager. “We are excited to have them join the mix of wonderful waterfront cuisine options, including Bennetts’ popular seafood restaurant Brophy Bros. Restaurant & Clam Bar at Ventura Harbor Village.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com