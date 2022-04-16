Home Featured On top of the world
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
La Cumbre Peak offers a grand view of Santa Barbara, and it’s just a short hike to reach its picnic area. And there are interesting things to see on the peak, such as an abandoned tower. The peak is known for its Coulter pines, maple trees, manzanita, bay trees and chaparral. No reservations are needed at this Los Padres National Forest day-use site on top of the Santa Ynez Mountains. And the price is right: It’s free.
