‘Once’ brings Guy and Girl together through music

COURTESY OUT OF THE BOX THEATRE COMPANY

Guy (Sam Kulchin) and Girl (Mica Basilici) meet in “Once,” a musical that the Out of the Box Theatre is performing in Ojai.

Guy meets Girl, and they make beautiful music together in “Once.”

The musical, in which a dozen or so actors/musicians will portray characters and play instruments, is being performed by Out of the Box Theatre Company. On stage with them at Center Stage Theater will be some of the audience members (who won’t be called on to act but will get to watch the play from there).

“We have never done a show quite like this before,” said Samantha Eve, the theater company’s founder and artistic director. “We have 13 actors who play more than 30 different musicians singing and doing dialects. We have a really great group.”

Out of the Box Theatre Company will perform “Once” today through April 23 at Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara. Curtain rises at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

“Once” is set in Dublin. Guy — that’s the character’s name — is a street musician “who’s at the end of his ropes,” Ms. Eve told the News-Press. “Nobody wants to hear what he has to share. He’s feeling rejected and lost because of that.”

Based on the 2007 movie of the same name and featuring the film’s folk-indie-rock songs, “Once” follows Guy, an Irish musician played by Ojai singer-guitarist Sam Kulchin, as he meets another musician, Girl, a Czech immigrant portrayed by Mica Basilici.

“I like the choice to call them Guy and Girl because they represent archetypes,” Ms. Eve said. “They both represent people who are lost, stuck in their own lives and uncertain how to move forward. Within a course of a week, they meet each other and push each other to create something new.”

She said Guy and Girl are each other’s muses in the creative process. “They accomplish more together than they can alone,” Ms. Eve said.

“Once” features the Oscar-winning song “Falling Slowly” from the 2007 film. It’s a duet between Guy and Girl.

“It’s really lovely and a really simple song,” Ms. Eve said. “The harmony has a really nice feel to it. It’s piano and guitar, then the other instruments come in.

“The chemistry (between Guy and Girl) can be witnessed in that song,” she said.

Ms. Eve praised the actors playing the two characters — Mr. Kulchin as Guy and Ms. Basilici as Girl.

“Sam had seen the movie and loves the movie,” Ms. Eve said. She said Mr. Kulchin has played at farmers’ markets and in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, so he can relate with his character’s experience in trying to share his music with the world.

Ms. Basilici has a cast recording by the Broadway cast of “Once.”

“They both came to ‘Once,’ familiar with the material but in different ways,” Ms. Eve said.

She said some of the actors will be seated on stage with some audience members who have purchased tickets to watch the play from seats on the stage. The rest of the audience will watch from the theater’s usual seats.

“So much of this musical is about connection and using music to connect with people and that connection with the audience,” Ms. Eve said. “Center Stage is perfect for such an intimate setting.”

email: dmason@newspress.com