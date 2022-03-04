Once in a green moon, there’s this hike

COURTESY PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

Ojai native plant guide Lanny Kaufer is planning a Green Full Moon Sunset Nature Hike.

Ojai author and native plant guide Larry Kaufer knew just what to do for St. Patrick’s Day.

He decided to lead a Green Full Moon Sunset Nature Hike.

Mr. Kaufer will lead hikers on a 1.5-mile trek from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. March 17 in the Ojai Valley.

His group will gradually hike on a well-used dirt road with some elevation gain to the vista point above the Ojai Valley, where they can watch the simultaneous sunset and moonrise.

Registrants will receive instructions by email on where to park, what to bring, etc. Everyone is encouraged to wear green.

Hikers will stop along the trail to encounter green plants such as elderberry, coastal sagebrush prickly-pear cactus, horehound, chia sage, black sage and purple sage. After watching the sunset and moonrise, the group will hike back to the trailhead by moonlight and flashlight. They’ll be back at the trailhead between 7:45 and 8 p.m.

Then at 8 p.m. hikers are invited to join Mr. Kaufer and his wife Rondia on Bryant Street at Ojai Valley Brewery’s heated outdoor dining area, where brewmaster Jeremy Haffner and his staff pour locally-sourced beers, ales. stouts and non-alcoholic beverages. They will also be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party with music and Irish food.

And Mr. Kaufer will have copies of his new book, “Medicinal Herbs of California,” with him for sale and signing. The book is also available at Ojai Valley Brewery.

The hike costs $35 per person. Senior, student and child discounts are available by request. Paid registrants will receive a confirmation email a few days before the event with information such as what to bring, the weather forecast and directions to the trailhead.

Mr. Kaufer requested that hikers not bring their dogs and that they not smoke. He said the hike will not be canceled due to light rain. It will be canceled if there’s heavy rain.

To register, go to herbwalks.com, email register@herbwalks.com or call 805-646-6281.

email: dmason@newspress.com