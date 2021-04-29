Once upon a time …

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail CHRISTIAN THOMPSON/DISNEYLAND RESORTDisneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle reawakens during a live streamed moment Monday to welcome back employees, who are called “cast members” at the Anaheim theme park. Disneyland and neighboring Disney California Adventure will reopen to the public Friday. For more information, go to disneyparks.disney.go.com. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Eureka! Offers Derby Day, Mother’s Day specials next post Picks of the Week Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.