Home Life Once upon a time …
Life

Once upon a time …

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
CHRISTIAN THOMPSON/DISNEYLAND RESORT
Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle reawakens during a live streamed moment Monday to welcome back employees, who are called “cast members” at the Anaheim theme park. Disneyland and neighboring Disney California Adventure will reopen to the public Friday. For more information, go to disneyparks.disney.go.com.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More