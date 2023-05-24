One dead in crash on Highway 101

Editor’s note: Liam Hibbert, a New York University student, joins the News-Press this week as an intern reporter.

By LIAM HIBBERT

NEWS-PRESS CORRESPONDENT

A man died early Tuesday morning after the car he was riding in flipped as he entered northbound Highway 101 at Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

The 55-year-old passenger died after the blue 1999 Ford Ranger came to rest on its roof after spinning out at around 5:15 a.m.

The driver, Pedro Contreras, 64, suffered minor injuries and was transported for caution after the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have played a role. The crash is still under investigation by CHP, which did not release the passenger’s name.

