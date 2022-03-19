One dead in early morning car crash

One person died as a result of an early morning car collision Friday in Carpinteria, where intoxication was believed to be a factor in the accident, law enforcement said.

Around 2:18 a.m., a driver of a silver Nissan sedan traveling southbound on Highway 101 collided with the back of an asphalt dump truck before veering off the road and crashing into two trees, according to Jonathan Gutierrez, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol in Santa Barbara.

The crash occurred south of North Padaro Lane.

The driver of the Nissan suffered major injuries and remains hospitalized, Mr. Gutierrez told the News-Press.

The passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the accident, according to officials.

It was not immediately clear what speed the Nissan was traveling at the time of the accident, but officials said the crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the Nissan — Jonathan Jair Montoya, 21, of Oxnard — was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Bail was set at $100,000, according to the CHP report.

The California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response responded to the crash.

Anyone with additional information about the accident is encouraged to contact Officer Buenrostro at CHP at 805-967-1234 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. email: kschallhorn@newspress.com