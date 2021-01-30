One dies following multi-vehicle collision

LOS ALAMOS — A person died after suffering a medical emergency following a multi-vehicle collision Friday night on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the north side of the 101 in the Twin Oaks area, about two miles north of the 101 interchange with State Route 154. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded and located three vehicles involved in the collision, including one vehicle that rolled over into the center median, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Both occupants in the vehicle that rolled over were able to self extricate. One person was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, while the other fell into cardiac arrest, Capt. Bertucelli said.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the person was declared dead.

All other occupants suffered minor or no injuries in the collision. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

— Mitchell White