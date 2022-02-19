One gem of a show

People see jewelry and more from around the world at Santa Barbara fair

These customers are among the more than 1,000 people who came Friday to Gem Faire at the Earl Warren Showground.

More than a thousand people Friday visited Gem Faire, known as America’s premier jewelry and bead show, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The event continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the showgrounds at 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara.

This weekend’s fair is a tradition that has taken place every February, May, August and December for the past 30 years. There is a $7 admission fee that is valid for the entire weekend.

Countless bead strands grace Gem Faire.

Besides finished jewelry and millions of bead strands, the fair features everything from gemstones to crystals, fossils, fashion accessories, supplies and tools.

“Crystals and minerals have been some of our best sellers the last two years,” manager Allen Van Volkinburgh told the News-Press.

“This is a great place for gifts as well as a great place to find trinkets and antiques from around the world including Africa, South America, Tibet, Nepal and China,” Mr. Van Volkinburgh said. “You can take a really nice trip around the world at the fair and see things from the world, and really get a feel for where these things come from. It’s all right here in one spot.”

You can’t find international specimens from a multitude of countries all in one place at any single location in Santa Barbara, he said.

A large variety of goods from around the world are at Gem Faire.

Attendees shop for jewelry and other goods.

Mr. Van Volkinburgh explained that you might find something from Tibet at one location, but you would have to go all the way across town to find something from, say, Africa.

Gem Faire offers its variety of merchandise all under one roof, along with services such as jewelry repair, cleaning and ring sizing.

For more information, visit www.gemfaire.com, which notes people can find merchandise at the event at manufacturers’ prices.

You can contact Gem Faire Inc., which presents shows up and down the West Coast, at 503-252-8300 or info@gemfaire.com.

