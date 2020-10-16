One new COVID-19 death in county

Santa Barbara County reported one new COVID-19 death on Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s status report, the deceased individual was a Santa Maria resident the age of 70 or older with underlying conditions. The individual was also associated with a congregate care facility outbreak.

The county reported 20 new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Isla Vista and Santa Maria were the localities with the highest number, with four daily cases each. Lompoc had three daily cases, the Santa Ynez Valley and the South County unincorporated area both had two, while Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota both had one.

The unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe had one daily case.

The localities of two daily cases from Thursday are still pending.

Santa Barbara County’s official total confirmed case count is 9,540. Of that total, 9,308 have recovered, 114 are still infectious, and 118 have died.

A plurality of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in the 30-49 age range. This age group’s total case number when combining those in the community and those in the Federal Prison in Lompoc is 3,490.

The 18-29 age range has a combined total of 2,806 cases, the 50-69 age range 1,901 cases, the 0-17 age range 801 cases, and 70+ age range 540 cases.

Santa Barbara County has conducted 173,278 cases thus far. Of them, 163,035 have been negative, 9,540 positive, 435 inconclusive and 78 invalid. One hundred and ninety tests are still pending.

Most of Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 cases have been symptomatic, 5,779, compared to 974 asymptomatic cases. A total of 2,695 cases are of unknown symptomatic status, and 92 are still under investigation.

A majority of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County have been male, 5,249, while 4,184 have been female. There are 107 cases of unknown gender.

Six of Thursday’s daily cases were Hispanic or Latino individuals, which is the largest racial group for COVID-19 with 5,713 cases total when prison and community cases are combined. One daily case was a white individual, a demographic with 1,271 total cases, and another one case was multiracial, the demographic with 77 total cases.

One daily case was of unknown ethnicity, three of unknown non-Hispanic race, eight are missing racial and ethnic information.

