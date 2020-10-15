One new COVID-19 death in county

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one COVID-19 death on Wednesday.

The decedent was a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69, had underlying medical conditions, and was not associated with an outbreak in a congregate care facility.

Additionally, the county reported 19 daily cases on Wednesday. Seven were in Isla Vista, and four were in Santa Maria. The city of Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley each reported one daily case, while Goleta and Lompoc each had two.

Two daily cases from Wednesday are still pending.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Santa Barbara County to 9,520. Of this total, 9,273 have recovered, 130 are still infectious, and 117 have died. A majority of these deaths are concentrated in Santa Maria, which has had 64 COVID-19 deaths.

Santa Maria also has the greatest number of still infectious cases, 45. The city of Lompoc has the second most, 15, followed by the city of Santa Barbara with 13. Isla Vista has 11 still infectious cases, the Santa Ynez Valley has 10, Orcutt has eight, Goleta has six, the unincorporated areas of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota have five, the South County Unincorporated Area has three, three are still pending, and one is in the Lompoc Federal Prison.

There are also 10 still infectious cases throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

Most COVID-19 cases have been individuals in the age range of 30-49, with 3,486 total cases. Second most is the 18-29 age range, with 2,796 cases. The 50-69 age range has had 1,898 cases, the 0-17 range 800 cases, and the 70 years plus range 539 cases.

Santa Barbara County has thus far done 172,222 COVID-19 tests.

Of those, 162,007 tests have come back negative, 9,520 positive, 430 inconclusive, and 75 invalid. Some 190 tests are still pending.

Most of the county’s COVID-19 cases, 5,769, have been symptomatic. Some 973 have been asymptomatic. In total, 2,693 are of unknown symptomatic status, and 85 cases are under investigation.

Cottage Health issued an update on Wednesday, announcing that it is caring for 259 patients across all campuses. Of those, 208 are acute care patients and 180 acute care beds remain available.

A total of nine patients are on ventilators, and 81 ventilators remain available. Five patients are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms, with three of those testing positive for COVID-19.

Of the patients in isolation, three are in critical care, officials said.

