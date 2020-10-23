One new COVID-19 death in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death on Thursday.

The decedent, a Santa Maria resident between 50 and 69 years old with underlying medical conditions, was associated with an outbreak in a congregate care facility.

This brings the county’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 120.

In addition, Thursday saw 27 new daily COVID-19 cases. Six were in Lompoc, five in Isla Vista, and four in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara, Goleta, and the Santa Ynez Valley each had two cases, and the South County Unincorporated Area, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and Orcutt each had one.

There was also one daily case in the unincorporated areas consisting of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and Guadalupe.

Two daily cases from Thursday are pending.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County is now 9,715. Of those, 9,463 have recovered and 132 are still infectious.

Santa Maria is the locality with the most deaths, 67, followed by Santa Barbara, with 13.

Isla Vista currently has the most still infectious cases, 36, while Santa Maria has the second most, 33. Lompoc has 17, Santa Barbara has 10, the Santa Ynez Valley has seven.

The South County Unincorporated Area and Orcutt each have four, Goleta has three, and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota has two.

There are also five still infectious cases in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and Guadalupe.

The locations of 11 still infectious cases are pending.

Some 13 of Thursday’s daily coronavirus cases were in the 18-29 age range, seven were in the 50-69 age range, four were in the 30-49 age range, and three were in the 0-17 age range. None were 70 or above.

Of the cases announced Thursday, 17 of the daily cases were female and nine were male.

In other news, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy was found to be COVID-19 positive, bringing the number of Sheriff’s Office personnel who have tested positive up to 43, with 42 having recovered.

The recently infected deputy was not experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms and last worked on Oct. 16 in an assignment that didn’t involve contact with members of the public or inmates, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

