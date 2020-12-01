One new COVID-19 death in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death on Monday. The deceased individual was a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69 who did not have any underlying medical conditions, and the death was not associated with a congregate living facility.

In addition to the one new death, there were 52 daily COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, bringing Santa Barbara County’s total number of COVID-19 cases up to 11,602.

A plurality of Monday’s daily cases, 17, were located in Santa Maria, while Santa Barbara had the second most, nine. There were six daily cases in Lompoc, four in Goleta, three in Orcutt, two in the South County Unincorporated Area, and one each in Goleta, the Santa Ynez Valley, and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

There were also two daily cases throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of six daily cases are still pending.

Santa Maria leads the county in COVID-19 deaths, with 74. Santa Barbara is a distant second with 14 deaths. There have been nine COVID-19 deaths in Lompoc, seven in the Santa Ynez Valley, another seven in the South County Unincorporated Area, six in the community of Orcutt, five in Goleta, three in the Lompoc Federal Prison, another three in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one in Isla Vista.

There have also been seven deaths scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

There are 410 still infectious COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County. Santa Maria is the locality with the most, 114. Santa Barbara has the second most, 95. Lompoc has 53 still infectious cases, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota have 25, Orcutt has 24, Goleta has 21, the Santa Ynez Valley has 15, the South County Unincorporated Area has 13, and Isla Vista has 10.

There are also 25 still infectious cases scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

A plurality of Monday’s daily cases, 20, were in the 30-49 age range. Fifteen were in the 18-29 age range, 11 were in the 50-69 age range, four were in the 70+ age range, and two were in the 0-17 age range.

When community cases are combined with those in the Lompoc Federal Prison, a plurality of the county’s total cases, 4,063 are in the 30-49 age range. 3,598 are in the 18-29 age range, 2,304 are in the 50-69 age range, 981 are in the 0-17 age range, and 655 are in the 70+ age range.

Thirty of Monday’s daily cases were female, and 22 were male. When community and prison cases are combined, 6,191 of the county’s cases have been male and 5,291 have been female. 120 have been of unknown gender.

Thus far, Santa Barbara County has conducted 251,306 COVID-19 tests. 238,057 have been negative, 11,602 have been positive, 971 have been inconclusive, 458 have been invalid, and 218 are pending.

Eighteen of Monday’s cases were Hispanic or Latino individuals. Five were white, two were Asian, one was black, and another one was multiracial. Four were of an unknown ethnicity, and 21 had the racial and ethnic information missing.

