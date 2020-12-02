One new COVID-19 death in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

The deceased individual was a Santa Barbara resident between the ages of 50 and 69 with underlying medical conditions and wasn’t associated with an outbreak in a congregate care facility.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara County up to 137.

In addition to the one new death, there were 29 new daily COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 11,631. Eight were in Lompoc, seven were in Santa Maria, four were in Orcutt, three were in Santa Barbara, two were in Goleta, another two were in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one was in the South County Unincorporated Area.

One additional case was in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmaila, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The location of one daily case from Tuesday is pending.

Of the 11,631 cases recorded in Santa Barbara County, 11,100 are individuals who have recovered, 394 are still infectious, and 137 are individuals who have died.

Santa Maria leads the county in COVID-19 deaths, with 74. Santa Barbara is a distant second, with 15 deaths. There have been nine deaths in Lompoc, seven in the Santa Ynez Valley, seven in the South County Unincorporated Area, six in Orcutt, five in Goleta, three in the Lompoc Federal Prison, three in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one in Isla Vista.

There have also been seven COVID-19 deaths scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

Santa Maria also leads the county in still infectious cases, with 110. Santa Barbara has 86, Lompoc has 57, Orcutt has 26, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota has 23, Goleta has 20, the Santa Ynez Valley has 14, the South County Unincorporated Area has 13, and Isla Vista has seven.

There are also 16 still infectious cases spread throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of 22 still infectious cases are pending.

Fourteen of Tuesday’s still infectious cases were individuals in the 30-49 age range, six were in the 18-29 age range, four were in the 50-69 age range, three were in the 0-17 age range, and two were in the 70+ age range.

Cottage Health issued an update Tuesday, announcing it is caring for a total of 261 patients across all campuses. Of those, 230 are acute care patients, 10 of whom are on ventilators. Some 21 acute care patients are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms and there are 21 who are confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Ten patients in isolation are in critical care, officials said.

email: jgrega@newspress.com