One new COVID-19 death in Santa Barbara County

There was one COVID-19 death reported in Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, an Orcutt resident 70 years old or older who didn’t have underlying medical conditions. According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s daily update, the death was not associated with an outbreak in a congregate living facility.

In addition to the one death, there were 125 daily cases reported by Public Health on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county up to 12,502 and the number of active cases up to 700.

A plurality of the daily cases, 38, were in Santa Maria. Twenty four were in Santa Barbara, 22 were in Lompoc, 15 were in Orcutt, five were in the Santa Ynez Valley, four were in the South County Unincorporated Area, another four were in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, three were in Goleta, and two were in Isla Vista.

Four daily cases were scattered through the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the City of Guadalupe. The locations of another four daily cases are pending.

There are currently 700 daily cases in Santa Barbara County. A plurality of these, 184, are in Santa Maria. 145 are in Santa Maria, 104 are in Lompoc, 54 are in Orcutt, 37 are in Goleta, 31 are in the South County Unincorporated Area, 29 are in the Santa Ynez Valley, 28 are in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 20 are in Isla Vista, and two are in the Lompoc Federal Prison.

There are also 12 still active cases throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, and New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of 54 still active cases are still pending.

According to the Santa Barbara County community data dashboard, 56 % of the county’s total hospital beds are in use and 49% of its staffed ICU beds are in use. Of the 49 ICU beds currently in use, 12 of them are being used for COVID-19 patients.

16 ventilators, 12% of the county’s total, are currently in use. 6 of them are in use for COVID-19.

