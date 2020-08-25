One new COVID-19 death in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 death on Monday. According to the department’s website, the deceased individual was over 70 years of age with underlying health conditions and lived in a congregate care facility in Mission Canyon. This is the 11th COVID-19 death in the city of Santa Barbara and the 88th in the county.

On Monday Public Health also reported a total of 61 new daily cases. Most, 27, were in Santa Maria, with the city of Santa Barbara and unincorporated area of Mission Canyon reporting the second most, 12. Other daily cases include two in Goleta, one in Isla Vista, four in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two in the Santa Ynez Valley, five in Lompoc, and one in Orcutt. There are also six pending cases.

Santa Maria also leads the county in total confirmed coronavirus cases, with 3,441, and the city of Santa Barbara and unincorporated area of Mission Canyon with the second most, 1049.

Most who have been infected in both localities have recovered, 3,307 and 996, respectively.

Currently, Santa Barbara County has a total of 233 COVID-19 cases that are still infectious. All infectious cases are within local communities, and none in the Federal Prison in Lompoc that was hit particularly hard by COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic.

Eighty-seven of the still infectious cases are in Santa Maria and 42 in the city of Santa Barbara and unincorporated area of Mission Canyon. Twenty-two are in Lompoc, 13 in the Santa Ynez Valley, 10 in Goleta, eight in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, six in Orcutt, and four in the South County unincorporated areas.

There are also seven active cases in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and Guadalupe.

Most, 20, of the daily cases reported on Monday are individuals in the age range of 18 to 29, closely followed by the 30 to 49 age range, which has 18 new cases. Ten of the daily cases are within the 0 to 17 age range, 10 in the 50 to 69 age range, and only three over 70 years old.

Far more of the daily cases were females, 37, than males, 23. One case was placed in the “unknown” category.

