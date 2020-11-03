One new COVID-19 death in SB County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported one COVID-19 death on Monday, an Orcutt resident over 70 years of age with an underlying medical condition. The deceased individual was also associated with an outbreak in a congregate facility.

In addition to the one death, there were 15 daily cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. Six were located in Isla Vista, four in Santa Barbara, two in Lompoc, and one each in Santa Maria, Goleta, and the South County Unincorporated Area.

This brings the number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County up to 9,992, of which 9,760 have recovered, 103 are still infectious, and 129 are individuals who have died.

Santa Maria leads the county in number of deaths, 72, with Santa Barbara a distant second with 13 deaths. Lompoc has eight deaths, the Santa Ynez Valley and South County Unincorporated Area have seven each, Orcutt has six, Goleta has four, the Lompoc Federal Prison has three, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and Isla Vista has one each.

There are also six COVID-19 deaths scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

Santa Maria also has Santa Barbara County’s highest number of still infectious cases, 26, and Isla Vista has the second highest, 20. Santa Barbara has 17, Lompoc has 14, Orcutt has six, Goleta and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota each have three, and the Santa Ynez Valley and South County Unincorporated Area each have two.

There are also four still infectious cases scattered throughout the unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe. The locations of six still infectious cases are still pending.

Seven of Monday’s daily cases were in the 18-29 age range, four were in the 0-17 age range, three were in the 30-49 age range, and one was in the 50-69 age range.

When community cases are combined with those in the Lompoc Federal Prison, the largest portion of the county’s 9,992 COVID-19 cases, 3,590 are in the 30-49 age range, 3,018 are in the 18-29 age range, 1,987 are in the 50-69 age range, 831 are in the 0-17 age range, 565 are 70 or above.

Ten of Monday’s daily cases were female and five were male. When community and prison cases are combined, 5,453 of Santa Barbara County’s cases are male, 4,426 are female, and 113 are of unknown gender.

Some 199,094 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Santa Barbara County. Of those,188,210 have turned up negative, 9,992 have been positive, 509 have been inconclusive, 199 are pending, and 184 have been invalid.

Of the 9,992 positive cases, 6,026 have been symptomatic, 1,026 have been asymptomatic, 2,826 are of unknown symptomatic status, and 114 are under investigation.

Of Monday’s 15 daily cases, one was Hispanic or Latino, two were White, one was of unknown ethnicity, another one was of an unknown non-Hispanic race, and 10 have the ethnic and racial information missing.

email: jgrega@newspress.com