One new COVID-19 death reported

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday, an individual over 70 who resided in the unincorporated areas of the Goleta Valley.

The decedent had underlying medical conditions and the death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility. The county has now reported 157 deaths due to COVID-19.

The county reported 280 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 17,008. Of those, 15,682 have recovered and 1,169 cases remain active.

The city of Santa Maria reported 85 new cases on Wednesday and now has a total of 6,359 cases. Of those, 5,902 have recovered and 377 cases are considered still infectious.

Santa Barbara reported 66 new cases on Wednesday and now has a total of 2,673 cases, including 240 that are still active. A total of 22 new cases were reported in Goleta, which now has 728 total cases, 85 of which remain active. The city of Lompoc reported an additional 19 cases and now has 1,773 total and 87 active cases.

Other daily totals on Wednesday include: South County unincorporated areas, including Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, 15 new cases (488 total, 47 active); Unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, 15 new cases (694 total, 41 active); Unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 11 new cases (529 total, 62 active); Orcutt, 10 new cases (847 total, 69 active); Santa Ynez Valley, eight new cases (421 total, 43 active); and Isla Vista, two new cases (658 total, 18 active).

No new cases were reported at the federal prison complex in Lompoc. The geographic area of 27 cases was pending on Wednesday.

A total of 852 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

Some 129 residents are receiving care at a local hospital, including 35 who are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Santa Barbara County’s ICU availability was at 9.5% on Wednesday, and the Southern California region’s ICU availability remains at 0%.

Cottage Health issued an update on Wednesday, announcing that it is caring for a total of 278 patients across all campuses. Of those, 214 are acute care patients, which includes 19 who are on ventilators. Some 71 patients are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms and 65 are confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hosptial’s adult critical care availability capacity was at 15.6%, officials said.

