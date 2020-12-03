One new COVID-19 death reported

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced an additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday.

The individual resided in the city of Santa Maria, had underlying medical conditions and was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. The death was not associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility, officials said.

A total of 89 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 11,720. Of those, 416 remain active. A total of 138 county residents have died due to COVID-19, officials said.

Health officials said that Quest Diagnostics, one of the labs where COVID-19 tests are processed, has reported a backlog of test results. It was unclear on Wednesday when the backlog would be resolved, officials said.

The city of Santa Maria reported 21 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total to 4,678, 114 of which remain active. Lompoc reported 18 new cases and now has 1,172 cases, 65 of which are active. Santa Barbara added 12 cases on Wednesday and now has 1,629 confirmed cases. Of those, 81 remain active.

Nine new cases were reported in Goleta (378 total, 27 still active), Orcutt reported seven (517 total, 29 active), and the South County unincorporated areas of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria reported five new cases (292 total, 15 active).

Three additional cases were reported in the unincorporated areas of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota (310 total, 25 active), Santa Ynez Valley (241 total, 14 active), and unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe (519 total, 16 active). Isla Vista reported two new cases on Wednesday and now has 532 total cases, six of which remain active.

The location of six additional cases was pending on Wednesday, according to the health department.

Some 597 healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19, the department said.

A total of 42 residents remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, including nine who are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Cottage Health issued an update on Wednesday, announcing that it is caring for a total of 275 patients across all campuses. Of those, 240 are acute care patients, 10 of whom are on ventilators.

Some 28 acute care patients are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms and 27 are confirmed COVID positive. Ten patients are in critical care.

