One new COVID death reported

One new COVID-related death was reported by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Tuesday.

The individual was 50 to 69 years of age, had underlying conditions and resided in Santa Barbara.

The county reported 23 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well, bringing the total number of confirmed cases countywide to 33,381. Of those, 32,755 have recovered. The county has reported a total of 441 deaths and 185 cases are considered still infectious.

Santa Maria reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 10.

There were four positive cases reported in both Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota. The South County unincorporated area including Montecito, Summerland and city of Carpinteria and Lompoc each reported two new cases, but there were no new cases at the federal prison in Lompoc.

Goleta reported one positive COVID-19 case.

No new cases were reported in Isla Vista, the Santa Ynez Valley, Orcutt and the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe.

A total of 31 people are receiving treatment in local hospitals, including eight in the Intensive Care Unit. The county’s ICU availability was 30.3% as of Tuesday.

