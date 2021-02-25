One805 donates masks to Harding, Lompoc police

COURTESY PHOTOS

One805 delivered 300 disaster kits to the Lompoc Police Department. Police Chief Joseph Mariani, second from left, and Capt. Kevin Martin, far right, received the donation.

One805, a local nonprofit dedicated to emergency preparedness, donated 1,000 masks and 50 disaster kits to Harding University Partnership School ahead of schools reopening.

“The new double masking recommendations from the CDC combined with the community beginning to open up has increased the need for masks,” Angela Schmidt, One805 executive director, said in a news release. “Never has it been more important to work together as one county to abide by all safety recommendations.”

One805 also delivered 300 disaster kits to the Lompoc Police Department. Each kit has two masks, soap, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, tissues and a note of encouragement.

“Organizations like One805 make me proud to be a part of the Santa Barbara community. Thank you for your donation for our students,” said Veronica Binkley, principal at Harding University Partnership School.

Veronica Binkley, principal at Harding University Partnership School, accepts masks and emergency kits from One805 Chief Financial Officer John Thyne.

One805’s mission is to engage the community in supporting first responders. Visit one805.org for more details.

— Annelise Hanshaw