Online event to focus on climate solutions

An online community conversation will be hosted by 350 Santa Barbara on Thursday at 6 p.m. focused on ramping up climate solutions in the region.

A panel of climate activists will lead a discussion of “Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation,” by environmentalist Paul Hawken.

“Ending the crisis means that by 2030, collective action by humanity will have reduced total greenhouse gas emissions by 45 to 50 percent,” said Mr. Hawken in a press release.

The book and its website, www.regeneration.org, focus on what people can individually and collectively do to speed up a transition aiming to protect the climate and the viability of ecosystems.

“Regeneration puts life at the center of every action and decision. It applies to all of life — grasslands, farms, insects, forests, fish, wetlands, coastlands and oceans — and it applies equally to family, communities, cities, schools, religion, commerce and governments. And most spectacularly to climate,” according to the website.

On April 4, the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change (IPCC) issued its “Sixth Assessment Report: Mitigation of Climate Change.” The report summarizes what is being done and outlines the further steps that the authors feel humanity must take to ensure a stable climate and human survival.

“The latest IPCC report is a litany of broken climate promises. Some government and business leaders are saying one thing, but doing another. They are lying. … It is time to stop burning our planet and start investing in the abundant renewable energy all around us. New IPCC report sets out viable, financially sound options in every sector that can keep the possibility of limiting global warming to 1.5° alive,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a series of tweets dated April 4.

For more information, email the 350 Santa Barbara Steering Committee at 350santabarbara@gmail.com.

