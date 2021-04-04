Op-ed writers omit crucial information

Re: “Immigration reform must start with secure borders” (Justin M. Ruhge, Voices, March 28).

The writer states, categorically, that “Many illegal immigrants are terrorists’ (sic) sympathizers and others carry diseases from (their) countries … .” Yet, in his rather lengthy diatribe, no evidence of such terrorist connections is presented.

Also why is there no mention of Trump’s super (disease) spreader 2020 campaign rallies?

Is this immigrant bashing something the writer heard from “Q” and is simply regurgitating?

Re: “Biased reporting and duplicity pandemics” (Brent Zepke, March 28, Voices).

The writer (once again) appears genuinely concerned about President Joe Biden not being called a liar.

But how many of Donald Trump’s more than 30,000 documented lies were dismissed as jokes?

Others were contradicted by Mr. Trump himself with new lies the following day or, on some occasions, in the following minute. Apparently, electoral defeat is not a deterrence.

This was the former president’s assessment of the violent insurrection on Jan. 6: “It was zero threat. Right from the start, it was zero threat. Some of them went in, and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards.” Tell that to the five dead and more than a hundred police officers injured. So the “liberal media” called this another Trump lie. What else would you call it?

Robert Baruch

Yeosu, South Korea

(formerly of Goleta, 1983-2015)