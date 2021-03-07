Open border spells disaster

President Joe Biden’s case of Trump Derangement Syndrome — where he vetoes all of Donald Trump’s successes, especially where he opens the border because he sees illegal aliens as the future Democrats to secure the Democratic National Committee’s forever power — is a real danger to this country.

Single-power regimes usually become dictatorships. Releasing at least a million illegal aliens a year into this country with a number of drug cartels, criminals, sex exploiters, terrorist agents, as well as the poor and uneducated with low job skills, is a recipe for disaster.

An increase in crime, sexual crimes, kids’ drug use, vagrancy and homelessness would become normal. If a substantial number decides to live in a particular zip code, the area would have to have sufficient housing, medical, schools, police, jobs and tax base to survive. Illegal Immigration has substantial costs associated with it. Does this make any sense at all?

Illegal aliens. Legal? Give them some rooms in the White House.

Ted Solomon

Santa Barbara