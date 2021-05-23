Open borders mean problems

U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered more than 178,000 migrants in April, a jump of over 900% compared to April 2020. The majority of locals and Californians are pleased; ask around.

Open borders means jobs with lifetime security for union workers in government, medical care, law and education paid by increasing taxes extorted from the rest of us to fund our sanctuary state.

I have come to the infuriating conclusion that former Presidents G.W. Bush, Clinton, Obama; Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and all globalists, progressives, and oligarchs in both political parties are determined to destroy America for the rest of us.

When will we organize?

Immigration has morphed from being a law enforcement system designed to protect national security, public health, public safety and the jobs for Americans into a delivery system that delivers an unlimited supply of cheap and exploitable labor, an unlimited supply of foreign tourists who easily overstay, and an unlimited supply of foreign students to provide an unlimited supply of problems to be tax funded.

This leads to a massive influx of those seeking housing, which jams up the price of real estate and, as a consequence, results in mortgages that increase the profits of banks, as well as more taxes collected to grow the government.

Open borders, the intentional non-enforcement of immigration laws expedites doom.

Are you ready to get involved to fix Santa Barbara County? Are you determined to replace local leaders who are destroying California? Are you willing to demand tax reductions?

Denice Spangler Adams

Montecito