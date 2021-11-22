Open House planned for prospective Maritime Museum docents

On Dec. 5, from 3-4 p.m., the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will hold an Open House and Information Session for prospective docents. Attendees will enjoy free admission and a private guided tour of the museum with Greg Gorga, Executive Director of the museum.

Since the museum’s post-pandemic opening this past spring, it has had more business than in a pre-pandemic world. The museum is looking for potential candidates to become museum docents. Docents are expected to welcome visitors to the museum and help them to understand the museum’s missions and exhibits. They also help to maintain the displays and help with special events, exhibit openings, art receptions and community festivals.

For more information on the open house and docent training classes, or to attend the open house, RSVP at volunteer@sbmm.org or call 805 456-8748.