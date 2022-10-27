Open Streets event planned in Buellton

COURTESY PHOTOS

An Open Streets event is planned for April 30 in Buellton and will kick off CycleMAYnia in Santa Barbara County.

A mile of the Avenue of Flags in Buellton will become car-free April 30 as part of an Open Streets event, hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Healthy Eating Active Living Coalition.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will kick off CycleMAYnia in Santa Barbara County. CycleMAYnia is a month-long celebration with activities and events during National Bike Month.

The celebration reaches thousands of cyclists and community members throughout May. The festivities are led by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Traffic Solutions Division.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring this event to the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Valerie Kissell, chief executive officer, People Helping People and the fiscal sponsor for the HEAL Coalition. “The city of Buellton has been incredibly supportive, and we look forward to the community coming out and supporting this inaugural event.”\

There is time to sign up to sponsor or participate in the Open Streets event. Organizers anticipate more than 2,000 attendees will attend the new event.

“Business organizations and community members can still sponsor the event or sign up to bring a fun activity or contest,” said Ms. Kissell.

The city will shut down a nearly mile-long section from Damasa to State Route 246 to vehicles and open it up for pedestrians and bikers to enjoy. The event will include street music, family-friendly physical fitness activities, and wellness-themed activities hosted by local businesses and organizations.

To sign up as a sponsor or participate as a vendor, visit www.syvopenstreets.com.

For more information, go to www.syvopenstreets.com or contact Zohe Felici at zohe@felicievents.com or 805-895-3402.

— Dave Mason