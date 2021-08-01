Opening borders contributes to COVID spread

The current news mandates that the reason we are back with mask wearing is because folks are not vaccinated yet. At the same time, Good Old President Joe Biden opened up the borders, bringing in more COVID-19 and other diseases.

He has shipped this influx of more than one million immigrants all over the country. Additionally, there are hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were never caught or processed by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

Currently one in four border immigrants test positive for COVID.

Ya can’t have it both ways. Just think about it the next time you go to the polls.

Pam Barker

Santa Barbara