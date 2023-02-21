Openings on third district advisory boards, commissions announced

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is looking to fill vacancies on citizen advisory boards and commissions in the county’s third district.

With the implementation of redistricting in January 2022, the third district now includes the Santa Ynez Valley, and the city of Lompoc along with the Gaviota Coast and the western two-thirds of the city of Goleta. The district encompasses a large swath of the Los Padres National Forest, and the entire Santa Ynez River Watershed, one of the most spectacular coastal stretches in California.

“Volunteer service on a Commission or board is a great opportunity to learn about County government while also providing public service by advising the Board of Supervisors on important policy issues affecting our communities,” Supervisor Joan Hartmann said in a press release.

Applicants that live within the third district are preferred, and applicants may need to meet specific eligibility requirements to serve.

The following is a brief description of boards and commissions with current vacancies:

– Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council: The purpose of the APCD Community Advisory Council is to provide advice to the Air Pollution Control Officer and the Air Pollution Control Board of Directors in matters related to attainment and maintenance planning, development and promulgation of air pollution control rules and other related policy issues.

– Behavioral Wellness: The Behavioral Wellness Commission is an advisory board to the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors regarding the County’s provision of mental health and alcohol and other drug programs and services – three positions are currently available for the Third District.

– Board of Architecture Review Central County: The CBAR reviews and provides feedback to applicants ensuring good quality architecture, development, and building design are compatible with community standards in the unincorporated areas of the County between Lompoc and Goleta.

– Fish & Wildlife Commission: The purpose of the Fish & Wildlife Commission is to advise the Board of Supervisors on fish and game matters and make recommendations on all applications or proposals of individuals or organizations for expenditures of fish and game fine revenues, apprise the Board on the current condition of fish and game within the County, recommend projects for the conservation and propagation of fish and game resources within the County, and inspect and report on the progress of fish and game projects undertaken by the County.

– Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission (HLAC): HLAC considers proposals to designate any place, site, building, structure, or object as a place of historic merit or landmark in a county unincorporated territory.

To apply online or learn more about boards and commissions, go to https://www.countyofsb.org/1240/Join-a-Board-Commission-or-Committee.

Application forms are also available at the Office of the Clerk of the Board at 105 E. Anapamu St., Room 407 in Santa Barbara. For questions or assistance with submitting an application, please contact Gina Fischer at 805-568-2192 or gfischer@countyofsb.org.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com