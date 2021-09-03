Opera Santa Barbara announces 2020-21 season

COURTESY PHOTOS

From left, Daniel Montenegro, Efraín Solis and Kelly Guerra will star in “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna,” a mariachi operetta that will kick off the 2021-22 season for Opera Santa Barbara.

This season, Opera Santa Barbara will explore stories ranging from an immigrant family’s journey to mischievous Greek gods.

There’s even a case of murder.

You can learn more during a season preview Sept. 9 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

“Cruzar la Cara de la Luna” also stars Grammy-winning ensemble Mariachi Los Camperos.

The preview will begin with a reception at 4:30 p.m. with Kostis Protopapas, the troupe’s artistic and general director, and the Opera Santa Barbara team on the Lobero esplanade. At 5 p.m., everyone will go inside the Lobero for short videos about each opera, insights offered by Mr. Protopapas, and performances by tenor Christian Sanders and guest star Jana McIntrye.

The preview is free. Registration is encouraged but not required. To register, go to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd9loNdhleeVXiWDAEihHFOaILnbUmFZ1zf8j8zUPBrT5w_CA/viewform.

Opera Santa Barbara’s season will begin with José “Pepe” Martinez’s “Cruzar La Cara de la Luna” Oct. 1 and 3 at The Granada, 1214 State St. In the mariachi operetta, three generations of an immigrant family journey across borders to find one another and make a home together.

“Cruzar La Cara de la Luna” stars Los Angeles-based Mariachi Los Camperos and actors Daniel Montenegro, Efraín Solis and Kelly Guerra.

The Lobero Theatre will be the scene of various Opera Santa Barbara productions. (Two productions will be at The Granada.)

The season will continue at the Lobero with:

— A double bill of Puccini’s “Il Tabarro (The Clock” and De Falla’s “El amor Brujo (Love, the Magician)” Oct. 19 and 31.

Puccini’s work explores broken dreams, a fateful love affair and a murder. De Falla’s opera is about a gypsy woman haunted by her husband’s ghost.

— Handel’s “Semele” Jan. 14 and 16. Greek gods get into some mischief.

— “As One” March 25 and 27. Hannah, a transgender woman, discovers her gender identity and learns to love herself in this new chamber opera making its Opera Santa Barbara premiere.

Music and concept is by Laura Kaminsky. The libretto is by Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed, and the film is by Ms. Reed.

The season will conclude June 10 and 11 at The Granada with Verdi’s “La Traviata.” It’s set in 19th-century Paris.

To purchase tickets, go operasb.org.

